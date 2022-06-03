Just in time for county fair exhibits, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has announced that they are lifting the March 23 order cancelling all live bird exhibitions at fairs and other gatherings of birds due to highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The USDA has not confirmed a new infection of HPAI in domestic poultry in the state of Iowa in 30 days.



“Today’s announcement is a welcome sign of continued progress in our state’s efforts to effectively manage the outbreak of avian influenza and protect Iowa’s poultry flocks,” said Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture. “While efforts will continue to prevent additional virus spread, we are pleased to resume poultry sales and exhibitions; a step made possible by our ability to respond quickly from the start.”



All poultry exhibitions and sales must be registered with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at least 30 days before the event. The application for registered poultry exhibitions and sales is available by clicking here.