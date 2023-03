The Iowa Department of Corrections is looking for a man who failed to report to the Davenport Work Release Center as required yesterday.

Pierre Elonzo Howard-Florence, age 46, was convicted of being a Habitual Offender (Property) in Scott County and was admitted to the work release facility on January 31. He is described as a Black man who is about 5’5″ and weighs 190 pounds.

Pierre Howard-Florence (Iowa Department of Corrections)

Anyone with information on Howard-Florence’s whereabout should call their local police department.