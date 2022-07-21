The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has announced that the last commercial Iowa poultry farm has been released from highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) quarantine restrictions. These restrictions prohibited the movement of poultry and poultry products on or off the affected premises and were lifted after the farm cleared all HPAI testing protocols and quarantine requirements.

“Reaching this important milestone allows impacted farmers to turn the page from responding to the outbreak to repopulating flocks and returning to turkey and poultry production,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “This year’s outbreak was thankfully much smaller than the one in 2015 in large part due to the lessons learned and positive changes implemented by farmers, our team at the Iowa Department of Agriculture, and USDA. Moving forward, we will work with partners to assess this year’s response to ensure that we are even better prepared for any future disease challenges that may arise.”

The site released from quarantine is a commercial turkey farm in Bremer County. Requirements for release include, but are not limited to, cleaning, disinfection, and environmental sampling of the infected premises.

“The lifting of the final quarantine is cause to celebrate the great work and collaboration between Iowa’s poultry farmers, USDA and the Iowa Department of Agriculture,” said Kevin Stiles, Executive Director of the North Central Poultry Association. “We have been reassured by the response throughout the outbreak, but also are appreciative of the collective efforts from all involved. The planning and preparation over the last five to seven years played an important role in Iowa being better prepared to meet the challenges of this outbreak.”

“Since February, HPAI has impacted U.S. poultry farmers. Today’s announcement, lifting the last commercial site quarantine in Iowa, is great news,” said Gretta Irwin, Iowa Turkey Federation Executive Director. “The fact that in 2022, Iowa had nine HPAI turkey cases instead of 71 in 2015 shows that proactive plans and focused changes by Iowa’s turkey farmers helped to reduce the number of cases.”

Quarantines remain in effect on four backyard flock sites and will be lifted as requirements for release are met.

Commercial and backyard bird owners should remain vigilant about their biosecurity practices to prevent contact between their birds and wild birds and report sick birds or unusual deaths to state/federal officials. Biosecurity resources and best practices are available by clicking here. Producers who suspect signs of HPAI in their flocks should contact their veterinarian immediately. Possible cases must also be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at 515-281-5305.