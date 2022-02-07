Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced eligible farm owners can apply for the 2022 Century and Heritage Farm Program.

Created by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, the program recognizes families who have owned their farms for 100 years and 150 years. The Century Farm Program was established in 1976, and more than 20,000 farms from across the state have since received the recognition. The Heritage Farm Program began in 2006, and more than 1,500 farms have been recognized so far.



“The Century and Heritage Farm Program recognizes the strength and resiliency of Iowa’s multi-generation farm families,” Secretary Naig said. “I always look forward to celebrating with the families and hearing stories about their incredible farming legacies. I am grateful for the investments they make to protect our rich farmland and their continued commitment to our state’s agriculture community.”



To apply, click here. Applications may also be requested from Kelley Reece, coordinator of the Century and Heritage Farm Program, at (515) 281-3645. Written requests can be mailed here:

Century or Heritage Farm Program

Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Wallace State Office Building

502 East Ninth Street

Des Moines, IA 50319



To be included in the 2022 Century or Heritage Farm Program, completed applications must be received no later than June 1, 2022. The ceremonies recognizing the 2022 Century and Heritage Farm families will be held at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 18, in the Pioneer Livestock Pavilion.



For more information on the program, click here.