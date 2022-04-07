UPDATE: (April 7, 2022 – 4:35 p.m.) The Rock Island Police Department received notification Thursday, April 7 at approximately 1:47 p.m. of an armed robbery in progress at the Gas and Electric Credit Union, located at 2300 4th Avenue. Officers were given descriptions of two masked suspects, one armed with a handgun. According to a release, the teller turned over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspects, who then fled the scene. Rock Island Police officers were able to track the suspects into Davenport, and with assistance from the Davenport Police Department, the two original suspects, along with a third suspect, were taken into custody in the 600 block of East 6th Street.

A heavy police presence is on scene in the 600 block of East 6th Street in Davenport.

Officers from the Davenport Police Department and Rock Island Police Department are at the location.

Heavy police presence in the 600 block of East 6th Street in Davenport (photo by Bryan Bobb)

