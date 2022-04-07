Officers from both sides of the river were involved as two robbery suspects were tracked down and arrested in Davenport.

The Rock Island Police Department received notification Thursday, April 7 at approximately 1:47 p.m. of an armed robbery in progress at the Gas and Electric Credit Union, located at 2300 4th Avenue. Officers were given descriptions of two masked suspects, one armed with a handgun. According to a release, the teller turned over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspects, who then fled the scene.

The Gas and Electric Credit Union at 2300 4th Avenue, Rock Island. April 7, 2022 (photo by Mike Colón)

Rock Island Police officers were able to track the suspects into Davenport, and with assistance from the Davenport Police Department, the two original suspects, along with a third suspect, were taken into custody in the 600 block of East 6th Street.

Heavy police presence in the 600 block of East 6th Street in Davenport (photo by Bryan Bobb)

As the investigation continues, additional information will become available. Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division continue to investigate this case with the assistance of the Davenport Police Department. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or by using the P3 Tips app.