A Fairfield, IA, man was arrested Wednesday for aggravated battery, possession of methamphetamine and resisting a peace officer.

On March 23 around 9:30 p.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorist report of a suspicious male subject walking southbound on IL Rt. 522 near US Rt. 34 in the Township of Gladstone. The deputy involved located the subject, identified as Spencer W. Bright, 37. According to a release, Bright had an active warrant from McDonough County. As the deputy was attempting to take Bright into custody, Bright resisted arrest, causing the deputy to tase Bright. After Bright was secured, Deputies found methamphetamine in Bright’s possession.

Bright was arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer, possession of methamphetamine and resisting a peace officer. Bright was taken to the hospital for an evaluation and released. He was taken to Henderson County Jail for booking. Bright’s charges are felony charges and have to be seen in front of a judge for a bond hearing.

One Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputy received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment and was released.

The Illinois State Police assisted with the incident.