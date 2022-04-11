A Clinton man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in the northeast area of Scott County.

According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the Scott Emergency Communications Center (SECC) received a call on April 10 at approximately 10:50 p.m., in reference to a single-vehicle accident across from 23456 Great River Road in LeClaire. The Scott County Sheriff’s Accident Investigations Team was called out to this accident, and an on-scene investigation showed a blue 2004 Cadillac CTS. Investigators believe the car was traveling north on Great River Road and lost control. The vehicle began to slide sideways off the road to the east, trip over and strike two trees and then land onto the passenger’s side. The vehicle landed approximately 50 to 60 feet from the roadway and down an embankment approximately 20 feet deep. The driver was a 63-year old-male from Clinton, who was pronounced dead on scene. The driver was wearing his seatbelt.

(Google Maps)

Assisting agencies were LeClaire Fire, LeClaire Police Department, Medic and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The driver’s name is being held pending family notification, and the accident remains under investigation.