A Wapello man was sentenced August 1 for failing to file income tax returns.

Bradley Earl Ewart, 51, received 6 months in prison for failing to file. Ewart pleaded guilty on March 24, 2022, to two counts of failure to file income tax returns, one for 2016 and one for 2018. Ewart was sentenced to a three-month prison sentence on each count, to be served consecutively. Following completion of his prison term, Ewart will be on supervised release for one year. Ewart must also pay a $20,000 fine.

According to a release, Ewart has owned and operated Louisa County Millwright, LLC, since approximately 2004. The business specializes in grain elevator work, material handling, steel building installation and fabrication. Court records showed Ewart failed to file federal income tax returns for the years 2004 to 2014. As part of his plea, Ewart admitted that he knowingly and willfully failed to file tax returns for the years 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. Ewart remains responsible to pay his tax liability in full.

IRS Criminal Investigations investigated the case. “Mr. Ewart admitted that he repeatedly failed to file his federal income tax returns the majority of the time his business was in operation,” Tyler Hatcher, Special Agent in Charge for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) – Criminal Investigations, said. “Earning prison time and a $20,000 fine for this offense sends a clear message that we all have the responsibility to file accurate returns on time and pay our fair share of taxes.”