A Dubuque man pled guilty Tuesday as part of a plea agreement from fatal vehicle crash.

Julius Jones, 33, pled guilty February 8 as part of a plea agreement to driving while license revoked (Enhanced Sentence), which is a Class 4 felony. The charges stemmed from a traffic crash on June 2, 2020 on Highway 20 West in rural Stockton, Illinois. The crash resulted in the death of a passenger in Jones’s

vehicle and was the defendant’s second or subsequent driving while revoked violation. Jones was not under the influence of alcohol or narcotics at the time of the accident.

As a result of his plea of guilty, Jones was sentenced by Judge Kevin Ward to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. This sentence will be followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Stockton Police Department and Illinois State Police handled the investigation of this case.