A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa, District 15 is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to keeping motorcyclists, members and the public informed, to promote safe riding habits and to encourage favorable legislation for motorcyclists. Bill Gillespie from the organization joined Local 4 to discuss a program that helps to improve the safety and survival rates for motorcyclist, bicyclists, snowmobilists and more.

For more information about A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa, District 15, click here.