A 2019 documentary about sex trafficking in Iowa, made by a Davenport native, will be shown at the Bettendorf Public Library on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 at 6 p.m.

“Gridshock” – directed by 30-year-old Davenport native Vanessa McNeal, who earned her undergraduate degree from Iowa State and master’s from University of Northern Iowa – will be shown at the library from 6-7:30 p.m., including a Q&A afterwards.

This film is appropriate for adults and youth, ages 16+ with parental discretion.

The documentary identifies human trafficking and shows how this is the fastest growing worldwide crime occurring in Iowa. Learn warning signs, myths and facts about human trafficking and become educated “about how to protect yourself and others from online sextortion and other forms of human trafficking,” according to an event summary.

The showing is presented by Melody Stone, MA, LMHC, and the North & Central Iowa Coalition Against Human Trafficking.

For more information (including a film trailer), visit the documentary’s Facebook page HERE.