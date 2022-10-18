As part of a strategic effort to eliminate cost barriers to higher education, Iowa high school graduates who are eligible for the Pell Grant may qualify to attend St. Ambrose University tuition-free through the Ambrose Advantage program.

Ambrose Hall at St. Ambrose University, Davenport.

According to Federal Student Aid data, Iowa residents owed an average of $31,000 in student loan debt as of March 31, 2022, according to an SAU release Tuesday. With cost often a deciding factor for many prospective students, St. Ambrose continues to reposition the value of higher learning by expanding scholarship opportunities that create long-term accessibility and affordability for local students, the private Davenport school said.

“At St. Ambrose, we understand the power of higher education and the lifelong benefits earning a college degree has on the individual and community,” LeShane Saddler, Vice President for Enrollment Management, said in the release. “The Ambrose Advantage scholarship program represents our campus’ total commitment to assisting students in their academic journey.”

Following last week’s launch of SAU’s Black Hawk College transfer student scholarship, the Ambrose Advantage program is just one of many offerings in St. Ambrose’s comprehensive financial aid package designed to support every type of student.

Arayah Westmoreland, a St. Ambrose social work student, has taken advantage of the Ambrose Advantage program.

The application period for the 2023-2024 school year at SAU is now open, and eligibility requirements for the renewable Ambrose Advantage scholarship are as follows:

Student must be an Iowa resident who is Pell Grant and Iowa Tuition Grant eligible

Student must enroll full-time at SAU and have a minimum, unweighted high school or transfer GPA of 2.5

Student must be admitted and must complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) by March 15 for first-year students or July 1 for transfer students. Use the St. Ambrose FAFSA code: 001889.

On-campus residency is not required for eligibility and the Ambrose Advantage scholarship does not cover the cost of books, fees, room and board.

For further information, first-year students should contact Emily Hannon, Senior Admissions Counselor, at 563-333-6086, and transfer students should contact Brandi Ahlers, Assistant Director of Transfer and Adult Admissions, at 563-333-6302.