Ice cream shop being built in Delmar, Iowa

A small town is getting a sweet treat.

The Ice Cream Derby is being built in Delmar, Iowa, with construction expected to end in October. The town has a population of just over 500 people, and there’s only one other place to get food.

Scott Derby, the owner of The Ice Cream Derby, has been a carpenter in Iowa for 27 years, and he’s building The Ice Cream Derby almost single-handedly. Last year while he was fixing up another building in Delmar, he saw a vacant building across the street, and saw an opportunity to bring some happiness to the area. As a lover of ice cream himself, he thought an ice cream shop would be perfect for the town.

Derby says the town is welcoming him and his business idea with open arms.

“Everybody’s super pumped about it,” Derby said. “The whole town including the city staff have been excellent about everything, very thankful for what we’re doing here.”

The building The Ice Cream Derby will be located in had been vacant for nearly ten years until Derby purchased it. It was originally built in the 1880s.

Derby says the ice cream served at the shop will be made in-store, and that they will also be offering concession-type foods such as hot dogs, nachos and even baked potatoes.