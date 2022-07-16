The Scott County Historical Society invites the public to its annual ice cream social from 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Society’s home, Historic Summit Church, on Utica Ridge Road, 21980 210th Ave. in rural Davenport.

A rural church built in 1858, Summit Church was named for being on the highest point in the county. It also is the oldest church in the rural county still at its original location.

It was sold in 1972 to the Scott County Historical Society, and is now used as a meeting place and repository for historic memorabilia. The Society continues the tradition by holding the oldest observance of Memorial Day started in 1919 by the members of Summit.

For years, the members of Summit Church celebrated the time between the spring planting season and the harvest as a time to gather together and socialize. The Scott County Historical Society continues the tradition of holding this annual rite of summer. Not only is it good reason to enjoy a cool dish of ice cream and homemade desserts on a hot day, but it also honors the farm family by providing fellowship with other farmers and neighbors.

All meals and desserts are available for carryout.

Suggested donation for adults is $5 for ice cream and dessert, $10 for a complete meal; for ages 5-12, $5 for ice cream and desserts and $5 for a complete meal; and $2 for for ice cream and desserts and $5 for a complete meal for kids 5 and younger. Food will include ice cream with toppings, homemade desserts, pork chops, Sloppy Joes, hot dogs, grilled sweet corn, baked beans, cole slaw or macaroni salad, and chips.

Proceeds will help the preservation of Summit Church.