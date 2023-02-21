The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for Jo Daviess County North of the Quad Cities for Wednesday into Thursday.

While The Quad Cities picks up rain with temps hovering around 40°, places around Galena and Dubuque will see up to half an inch of ice! Add in strong winds gusting to 45 mph, we could have power problems if power lines come down thanks to the heavy ice and wind.

Areas under a Winter Weather Advisory include Clinton County and Jackson County in Iowa and Carroll County in Illinois. Ice accumulation will be lighter in these counties.