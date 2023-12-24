Mark your calendars for a winter event featuring amazing, frosty sculptures.

Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) is hosting Icestravaganza January 12-14 at the Freight House and Beiderbecke Drive in downtown Davenport. The event, free for spectators, features beautiful ice carvings on display. About 18 tons of ice will be transformed into sculptures featuring the theme, “Mythical Monsters Under the Sea.”

Visitors can walk among the ice sculptures at the Freight House or see them from the comfort of their vehicles at the drive-through display on Beiderbecke Drive. Organizers say the best time to see and photograph the sculptures is when they’re illuminated from dusk to 10 p.m. each night. Visitors are encouraged to use the hashtag #IcestravaganzaQC when posting photos of the carvings on social media.

“Icestravaganza is a one-of-a-kind winter event in the Quad Cities that is fun for the whole family,” said Alisha Espey, DDP Program Director. “We’re excited to bring back the After Glow Party on Saturday night, featuring live ice carvings lit by black light with an expanded light show and live mix by DJ Buddha.”

A warming station will be open during limited hours, with hot cocoa, free live carving demonstrations and costumed characters from the Davenport Junior Theatre.

Friday, January 12

5 p.m. Event opens

5 – 7:30 p.m. Freight House Farmers Market indoor hours

10 p.m. Event closes and lights shut off on carvings

Saturday, January 14

10 a.m. Event opens

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Freight House Farmers Market indoor hours

2 – 4 p.m. Metronet live carving demonstration and live stream on the Downtown Davenport Partnership’s Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/downtowndavenport ) page, located on the stage at the west end of the Freight House

6 – 8 p.m. After Glow Party – live carving demonstrations with black lights, light show and DJ Buddha. A warming tent and stage will be in the parking lot, south of the Freight House

10 p.m. Event closes and lights shut off on carvings

Sunday, January 15

10 a.m. Event opens

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Freight House Farmers Market indoor hours

10 p.m. Event closes and lights shut off on carvings

Click here for more information on Icestravaganza and other events in downtown Davenport.