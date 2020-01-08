Icestravaganza returns for an eighth year with alien twist

Downtown Davenport Partnership, a division of the Quad Cities Chamber, will present the 8th Annual Icestravaganza on Saturday, January 18 at the Freight House complex in Davenport.

The free, family-friendly event features ice sculptures, live carving demonstrations, kids’ activities and other outdoor winter festivities.

Jason Gilliland, Director of Events for the Downtown Davenport Partnership, joined Local 4 News at 5 on Tuesday to talk about it.

You can also learn — and get tickets — more by clicking here.