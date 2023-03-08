The annual Icicle Bicycle event will be held later this month in Clinton.

The 22-mile ride will begin at The Bicycle Station & Jensen Oil on Saturday, March 25. Registration is set from 9:30 to 11 a.m. that day. Early-bird price is $20 until March 9, with the regular fee of $25 from March 10 until the day of the race.

Lunch tickets will be handed out at registration. Tickets can be used at either Homer’s Deli or Lyons Tap.

For more than 25 years, the Riverbend Bicycle Club has hosted the ride, with the proceeds benefiting the bicycle club. This year’s course will start at The Bicycle Station, and move toward the Discovery Bike Trail. Bicyclists will follow the trail to Fifth Avenue South, then follow the trail, as marked by signs, to Camanche, turning around just before reaching U.S. 67.

Riders can patronize local businesses along the route and can return to the starting point using the same route.

To register before to the race, visit here. For more information, contact Mary Rupp at 563-249-9008 or email maryrupp@mchsi.com.