Icy road conditions provide a challenge for fire trucks

Driving your own car in inclement weather is a challenge, but driving a large vehicle like a fire truck can be even tougher. Getting to residential areas is very hard because the side roads to get there are the last to get plowed.

The Fire Department asks that drivers be extra cautious and aware of when emergency vehicles are trying to pass. Another way people can help out is making sure that fire hydrants remain clear and have driveways shoveled so they don’t have to do that when they arrive because every second counts.

