Traffic backup on the 1-80 Bridge near LeClaire, Iowa on Januray 11, 2020 (Joshua Vinson, Ourquadcities.com

As the temperature dropped Saturday morning, the wet roads from overnight rainfall have turned icy keeping emergency crews busy.

Several accidents have been reported in the Quad Cities area, including on the 1-80 Bridge near LeClaire that has caused traffic backups.

Wintry conditions are expected to continue throughout Saturday, so use caution if you do any traveling.