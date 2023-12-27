Starting Jan. 2, Iowans filing for unemployment with the state have the option to use the website ID.me to prove their identity.

Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) on Wednesday announced a new partnership with ID.me, the next-generation digital identity network that simplifies how people securely prove and share their identity online, to modernize the identity verification process of its unemployment system.

Iowa Workforce Development will use the ID.me website to securely prove and share the identity of unemployment claimants.

ID.me’s identity verification solution is certified against federal digital identity standards, according to a Wednesday state release. ID.me will be used by Iowans to prove their identity when filing an unemployment claim, creating a more secure and efficient system that protects their personal information.

Iowans who have recently filed or who plan to file are highly encouraged to create an ID.me account and verify their identity.

Claimants who use the site can expect a faster verification process when filing their initial unemployment claims, the release said. Claimants who choose not to use ID.me when filing may experience a delay in the processing of their claim. Following the initial period, on April 1, 2024, ID.me will be the required process for all claimants.

ID.me is a proven solution that is currently used by 15 federal agencies, 30 states, and over 600 name-brand retailers to verify the identity of users. IWD strongly believes that the implementation of ID.me in Iowa will greatly benefit claimants, resulting in faster verification and increased access, while also reducing fraud attempts and securing claimants’ digital privacy.

“Iowa Workforce Development continuously strives to find new ways to ensure the integrity of our unemployment system while helping to find ways to improve the claimant experience,” said IWD executive director Beth Townsend.

“Our new partnership with ID.me will strengthen our unemployment system as a whole by reducing fraudulent claims and making it easier for claimants to establish their identity when they file without the need for additional follow-up steps,” she said. “It benefits claimants and employers to have a secure unemployment system, and today’s efforts will help us maintain the integrity of the fund for years to come.”

While filing for unemployment, claimants will be prompted to begin using ID.me to verify their identity. Importantly, the identity verification process with ID.me will occur prior to a claim being submitted, instead of after filing a claim. This update will better streamline the overall claims process and will cut down on additional steps currently spent on verification.

IWD will be offering three options for verification with ID.me to improve accessibility and offer claimants the choice to find the best verification option that works for them. This will include:

Online Self-Service: This will be the most-used option for claimants, and typically takes just a few minutes to complete online. Video Chat Agent: This option connects a claimant with a live Video Chat Agent with ID.me to help conduct the verification process. In-person Verification: Claimants also will have the option to verify their identity in person at one of the American Job Centers (IowaWORKS offices) across the state, with the assistance of trained staff.

While ID.me will not be required until April 1, IWD recommends that all Iowans filing or planning to file for unemployment get familiar with the new system. The following resources are below to help claimants.