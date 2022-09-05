The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is hosting a series of public meetings throughout northern Illinois to provide the latest information about Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), its effect on future deer populations and IDNR’s efforts to control the disease.

IDNR staff will be on hand to answer questions about the disease and landowners, hunters and concerned citizens are encouraged to attend. CWD is an always fatal neurological disease that threatens the long-term health of white-tailed deer in Illinois. It was first documented in Illinois in 2002 near Roscoe and has been detected in 19 counties across the northern edge and northeastern portions of Illinois. Affected counties include Boone, Carroll, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Will and Winnebago. CWD is a critical issue that will continue to dominate future deer management discussions in northern Illinois.

Unless otherwise noted, meetings will begin at 7 p.m. with a 45-minute presentation and discussion to follow.

Monday, September 12, Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, 7071 Riverview Road in Thomson

Tuesday, September 13, Pontiac Township High School, 1100 E. Indiana Avenue in Pontiac

Monday, September 19, Starved Rock State Park Visitors Center, 2668 E. 873 Road in Oglesby

Wednesday, September 21, Des Plaines Conservation Area, 30550 S. Boathouse Road in Wilmington

Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m., Stockton Township Library, 140 W. Benton Avenue in Stockton.

For more information about the meetings or about CWD, contact Chris Jacques, wildlife disease program manager at 773-636-0819 or email at chris.jacques@illinois.gov.