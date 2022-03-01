The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced final preparations begin Monday to shift all traffic on the Interstate 280 Mississippi River bridge (Sgt. John F. Baker Jr. Bridge) to the westbound lanes as part of a three-year deck replacement and resurfacing project.

Work will begin Monday to install concrete barriers to prepare for the traffic shift. There will be temporary lane closures in both directions of I-280 to allow for work.

By Thursday, weather permitting, traffic over the bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction so construction can begin on the eastbound lanes. A lane in each direction will be separated by a concrete barrier, which will be maintained throughout the work zone to complete the project.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, alternate routes should be considered, the release says.

The IDOT urges drivers to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and remain alert for workers and equipment.

The eastbound bridge deck will take one construction season to complete, with a tentative completion date of November. The westbound bridge deck was completed in December 2021.

The approach from the bridge to the Illinois 92 interchange will be resurfaced and the bridge will be painted in 2023. The overall project is scheduled to be completed in late 2023.

Over the next six years, IDOT plans to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.

