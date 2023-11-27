Drivers who use Interstate 80 in Bureau County may have to adjust their trips for a couple of days as Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) crews demolish a bridge near Sheffield.

IDOT announced in a news release that Interstate 80 in Bureau County will be closed for two consecutive nights, Monday, November 27 and Tuesday, November 28, so crews can demolish the 470 East Road bridge near Sheffield. The closures will be between the Illinois 78 interchange, Exit 33, and the Illinois 40 interchange, Exit 45. Closures will begin at 8 p.m. and I-80 will reopen by 6 a.m. Westbound I-80 will close overnight on Monday, November 27, followed by the eastbound I-80 closure overnight on Tuesday, November 28. A posted detour will direct motorists to use Illinois 78, U.S. 6 and Illinois 40.

The 470 East Road bridge is the second of two bridges that will be replaced in the I-80 corridor. The first bridge at 645 East Road was completed this fall. The 470 East Road bridge is expected to be completed by summer 2024. Drivers should expect delays, allow extra time for trips through this area and be alert for slow and stopped traffic. Drivers should consider using alternate routes to avoid the work area. They are urged to pay attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and watch for workers and equipment.

For more details on road construction in Illinois, click here.