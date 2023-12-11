Drivers who use local bridges to cross the Mississippi River may notice a bit more traffic next week as the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announces bridge work on the I-80 Bridge.

Weather permitting, on Tuesday, December 12 the IDOT will close the eastbound driving lane of the I-80 Mississippi River bridge in Rock Island County. The closure allows workers to perform bridge repairs. The eastbound driving lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Signs will be utilized to maintain traffic during the project, which is expected to be completed by 3 p.m. that day.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time driving through this area. Use alternate routes when possible to avoid the work area. Drivers should pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and be aware of workers and equipment.

