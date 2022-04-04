The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that construction on the bridge carrying Illinois 94/Illinois 135 over Henderson Creek, about two miles north of Little York in Henderson County, began Monday and is scheduled to be completed by August.

Improvements will consist of bridge joint repairs and patching, a news release says. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and directed by temporary traffic signals during the work.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment, the release says.

Over the next six years, IDOT plans to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.

