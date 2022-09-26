The Illinois Department of Transportation will be holding open houses for those interested in seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal.

Open houses will be held throughout the state about the department’s annual “snowbird” program. Attendees will have a chance to speak with IDOT staff to learn more about the program and be able to submit an application, which must be completed online.

Area open houses are as follows:

Milan Maintenance Facility

4128 69th Ave., Milan

Wednesday, September 28, 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Geneseo Maintenance Facility

828 N. College Ave., Geneseo

Wednesday, September 28, 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Knox County Maintenance Facility

1393 Knox Highway 9, Galesburg

Thursday, October 6, 4:00-6:00 p.m.

According to a release:

Snow Removal Operators and Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers are being hired to help maintain more than 45,000 lane miles statewide during winter. They are required to promptly respond to emerging weather situations for snow-and-ice removal and be ready to work in emergency conditions at any time, including nights, weekends and holidays. Applicants must have a commercial driver’s license and submit to a criminal background check. A pre-employment physical and vision test as well as drug and alcohol screening are required. A new law provides for veterans’ preference for these seasonal positions, and veterans are encouraged to apply. Applicants will be selected based on availability, job-related experience and qualifications. For additional information, including positions available and the application process in specific districts, details on pay and potential for benefits, please click here. Illinois Department of Transportation

Applications for Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers and Snow Removal Operators must be submitted online. For job postings throughout Illinois, click here.