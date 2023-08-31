The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is working to make driving this holiday weekend a little less stressful.

IDOT has announced that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Labor Day holiday to minimize travel disruption. Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. on Friday, September 1, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 4.

Some lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend. Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time driving through these areas. They are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment.

Lane closures that will remain in place include:

Carroll County

Illinois 84 over Rush Creek north of Savanna; lane closures continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Jo Daviess County

Eastbound Spring Street (U.S. 20) between Summit and High streets in Galena; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 78 over the Plum River about four miles south of Stockton; lane closures continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Rock Island County

Port Byron Road over Interstate 88; closed.

Interstate 88 in three locations east of the Quad Cities; lane reductions continue.

I-88 at Illinois 92; lane reductions continue.

Interstate 280 near Rock Island; lane reductions continue.

Whiteside County

Illinois 40 at Science Ridge Road north of Sterling; closed, detour posted.

Henderson County

Illinois 96 over Camp Creek just east of Dallas City; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 96 over Weaver Creek just west of Lomax; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Knox County

Illinois 180 over the Spoon River just north of Williamsfield; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

