IDOT plans bridge washing on Interstate 80 over the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) plans, weather permitting, to begin bridge washing Tuesday on Interstate 80 over the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities.

Interstate Maintenance Inc. of Charleston is the contractor for the $185,114 project, according to a news release from the IDOT.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction during the bridge washing, which will be completed during the nighttime. All lanes will be open during the daytime throughout the project, which is estimated to take two weeks to complete.

Motorists should be alert for lane closures, reduce speed and use extreme caution while driving through the work zone, the release says.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers should pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For more information, visit the IDOT traveler information map.