The I-74 bridge needs maintenance, so lanes will be closed later this week.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that there will be lane closures on the eastbound Interstate 74 Mississippi River bridge in the Quad Cities overnight on Friday, August 25, weather permitting. Overhead signs need to be replaced, so lane closures are necessary.

The closures will start at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 25 and work is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27. Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time driving on the bridge. Use alternate routes when possible. Drivers are asked to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For more information on construction projects around Illinois, click here.