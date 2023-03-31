The Illinois Department of Transportation is inviting the public to an informational open house to view and comment on possible designs for the proposed reconstruction of Illinois 81 from Union Street to Main Street in Kewanee. The open house will be held on Thursday, April 6, from 2-7 p.m. at the Kewanee Public Library, 102 S. Tremont Street in Kewanee. The public will be able to view graphics and displays, discuss design concepts with IDOT staff, ask questions and provide comments. There will not be a formal presentation. If reasonable accommodation is necessary, call Corey Stout, Project Manager, IMEG CORP., at (815) 997-1876 at least three days before the meeting.

The proposed project would involve using land at Baker Park from the Kewanee Park District. Approximately less than one-half acre out of 202 acres included in the Kewanee Park District would be converted to a permanent easement for highway use at the west end of the property behind a proposed retaining wall and at the storm sewer outlet.

“Approximately less than one acre of the 202 acres of Kewanee Park District land will be converted to temporary easement along the entire length of the property along Illinois 81 and will consist of relocation of one disk golf hole at the east end of the project that will affect the park’s activities, features, or attributes that make the property eligible for Section 4(f) protection,” said a press release from the Illinois Department of Transportation. “Through publication of this notice, the Department is requesting the public’s views on the proposed use of park land, and on FHWA’s intent to make a Section 4(f) de minimus determination.”

More information about the Illinois 81 project is available on the project’s webpage.