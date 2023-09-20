It’s Colona’s turn to do road work before cold weather comes.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that repairs to a bridge that takes westbound Interstate 80 over Cleveland Road at the Colona interchange (exit 7) in Henry County will start on Thursday, September 21, weather permitting. The work will replace bridge beams that were damaged back in January when the bridge was struck by a truck that was carrying a crane on Cleveland Road. The right lane of westbound I-80 in the area of the bridge has been closed since the incident.

There will be daily lane closures on Cleveland Road from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and traffic will be controlled using flaggers and signage. The project is expected to be completed by 3 p.m. on Friday, October 13.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time driving through the construction area. Use alternate routes when possible to avoid the area. Drivers should pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 2 updates, click here.