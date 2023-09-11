More roadwork is coming to Rock Island County.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has announced that the bridge taking 286th Street N over Interstate 88 in Rock Island County will close on Monday, September 18. The bridge is located one mile north of Joslin. Work will include replacing the bridge joints and other repairs and is expected to be completed by the end of October, weather permitting.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Use alternate routes when possible to avoid the work area. Drivers should pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment. Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and almost 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

