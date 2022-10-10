The Illinois Department of Transportation and the Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a third online public meeting on Thursday, October 27 to present additional study findings for the I-80 Mississippi River Bridge, review potential improvement alternatives and receive public comments. The meeting will be held online from 4-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. Participants can register to attend the meeting by clicking here or visiting the project website here and logging in with a name and email address. The I-80 Mississippi River Bridge study includes about six miles from the I-88/I-80 interchange in East Moline to 35th Street SW in LeClaire. Members of the public are welcome to attend the October 27th meeting to learn more about the study to date, review a narrowed list of potential improvement alternatives and provide feedback to the project team. The meeting will include representatives from the Illinois and Iowa Departments of Transportation and the project consultant team. Exhibits will be available for review and the meeting will include a question-and-answer session.

The I-80 Mississippi River Bridge was built in 1967 and is one of three major interstate bridges in the Quad Cities. The bridge has required significant repairs and rehabilitation in recent years and traffic is increasing, with associated increases in vehicular crashes. The bridge continues to face costly maintenance expenses, and the roadway design does not meet current standards. In April 2020, Illinois and Iowa conducted an online public meeting to introduce a Planning and Environment Linkages study of the bridge and corridor. Based on public feedback and additional study, a second public meeting was held in May 2022 to introduce findings and present seven improvement alternatives for the I-80 Mississippi River Bridge and four improvement alternatives for the I-88/I-80 interchange. At the third meeting, the project team will present additional study findings, along with a narrowed list of improvement alternatives for public review and comment. All meeting materials will be available any time following the meeting on the project website and comments are always welcome. Those received through Thursday, November 10 will become part of the public meeting record. The study is expected to conclude in late 2023 with a recommendation of a preferred alternative.