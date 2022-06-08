The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on its website.

The report, which can be seen here, contains additional information about each of the violations. The facilities listed in the report were cited with type “AA,” “A” or “B” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between January and March of 2022.

An “AA” violation is cited when there is a condition or occurrence at the facility that “proximately” caused a resident’s death.

An “A” violation refers to a condition in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result or has resulted.

A “B” violation impacts the quality of care for residents but has not been corrected by the facility after the state has allowed the facility a reasonable amount of time to correct it.

Hope Creek Nursing & Rehab in East Moline was cited with an “AA” violation and fined $50,000 for failing to implement fall interventions to prevent a fall and for failing to implement proper COVID-19 quarantine measures, according to the report.

Heartland of Galesburg was cited with an “AA” violation and fined $50,000 for failing to notify a resident’s physician of changes to a resident’s condition that threatens their health, safety or welfare, as well as failure to ensure that staff are familiar with residents’ care plans and failure to ensure that residents who enter the facility without an indwelling catheter are not catheterized unless their clinical condition demonstrates that it is necessary, according to the report.

Generations at Rock Island was cited with a “B” violation and fined $4,400 for failing to protect a resident in the locked Dementia unit from an ambulatory resident who displayed escalating behavior, and for failing to protect a resident from verbal abuse, according to the report.

St. Anthony’s Nursing and Rehab Center in Rock Island was cited with a “B” violation and fined $2,200 for failing to follow guidelines on food preparation and service and sanitation, according to the report.

Toulon Rehab & Health Care Center in Toulon was cited with a “B” violation and fined $2,200 for failing to identify and treat a resident’s pain, which resulted in a fall that required medical treatment, according to the report.