The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) free COVID-19 testing site that was scheduled to take place at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline for Rock Island County residents on Tuesday has been canceled due to the winter storm.

The testing site for Thursday at the TaxSlayer Center is still scheduled to be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Rock Island County Health Department will be open on Tuesday.