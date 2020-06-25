If you’re going to the Davenport’s Star Spangled Extravaganza, here’s where to park and view the show

The City of Davenport released a map showing parking locations and viewing areas for the Star Spangled Extravaganza scheduled for Friday, July 3 on the riverfront.

The viewing areas will be in Centennial Park, LeClaire Park and Modern Woodmen Park for the 9:30pm fireworks show.

Food trucks will be available in the parking lot just west of the Skybridge.

Construction on the riverfront will limit parking south of the railroad tracks. Visitors are encouraged to park in the free downtown parking ramps.

Other parking will be permitted only in parking lots north and west of Modern Woodmen Park and the lot directly west of the ballpark, as well as at the River’s Edge and Freight House. Due to construction, access to the parking at River’s Edge and west of Modern Woodmen Park is only accessible via Gaines Street. The Freight House lot and the lot north of Modern Woodmen Park are accessible only via Western Avenue.

Parking is prohibited in Centennial Park since it is a designated viewing area. Access to the Marquette Street boat ramp via Gaines Street will be permitted.

“I look forward to a great night of fireworks and a celebration of America, but I also strongly encourage everyone who joins us along the riverfront to properly social distance for everyone’s health and safety,” Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said.

Several construction projects are in progress along the riverfront. They will be secured and the public is reminded not to go into the construction zones.

After the fireworks show, traffic exiting from Gaines Street will only be permitted to go west on River Drive to Division Street before being allowed to go north. Traffic exiting the Modern Woodmen Park lot at Western Avenue will only be permitted to go east, then either up Brady Street or continue on River Drive.