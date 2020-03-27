If you’re making pandemic supplies, the Small Business Administration wants you

An increase in people working to make medical equipment needed to fight the coronavirus has them needing something…Help with the production.

And that’s coming from the federal government.

The Small Business Administration wants to hear from you if you’re trying to help the community. Managers there can connect you to resources and materials you need to make and deliver things like personal protective equipment.

“We wanna help you do some business for the government right now,” Steven Szalo, representative from the Small Business Administration said. I’m interested in identifying you, helping you set up a strategy to be successful in these times. And be able to help our government in these times during this pandemic.”

Small businesses that need loans due to the pandemic should contact their SBA district offices in Chicago or Des Moines.