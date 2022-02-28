In the Quad Cities region, the supply for all blood types is at a worrisome less than three days, and lower still for type O red blood cells and platelets from all blood types, according to a Monday release from ImpactLife.

After weathering numerous winter storms during the month of February, ImpactLife has an immediate need for additional donors to support the region’s blood supply. Red blood cell inventory for most blood types is at less than three-days, and lower still for type O red blood cells and platelets from all blood types, the organization said.

ImpactLife is part of a partnership of 30 blood centers nationwide with the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC).

While the weather outlook in our region is improving, winter storms caused blood drive cancellations for ImpactLife as recently as last week. Snow, ice, and high winds have cost our region’s blood hundreds of donations throughout the month of February. With warmer temperatures on the way, ImpactLife reminds donors the demand for blood remains strong.

To schedule appointments for donation, call (800) 747-5401, online at www.bloodcenter.org, or you can use the blood center’s mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).

Donations made with ImpactLife help ensure blood components are available for patient care at local hospitals across our region. Transfusion recipients have the opportunity send a message of appreciation to the donor who provided their specific unit(s) of blood through an ImpactLife program called “Thank the Donor.”

Recipients of blood transfusions have sent more than 600 messages since ImpactLife launched “Thank the Donor” in 2021.