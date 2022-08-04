The Iowa Health Care Association (IHCA) Foundation has announced the winners of its 2022 health care scholarship programs. This year, the IHCA Foundation awarded 78 scholarships totaling over $105,000 to assist Iowans who want to improve their health care education and work in long-term care.



This is the largest number of scholarships awarded by the IHCA Foundation in a single year. In 2018, the IHCA Foundation offered 15 scholarships totaling $15,000. This year, the IHCA Foundation received over 190 applications for the 78 available scholarships.



“The IHCA Foundation is committed to helping develop experienced professionals to meet the growing needs of Iowans for long-term care. This year, we have significantly expanded our scholarship programs to meet the growing demand for health care workers in the face of current labor market challenges,” said Lori Ristau, executive director of the IHCA Foundation. “It is inspiring to see the growth in the IHCA Foundation’s health care scholarship applications and the outpouring of interest in working in long-term care. These scholarship recipients are to be commended for their dedication and commitment to pursuing such a noble profession of helping others.”



The IHCA Foundation has a long history of offering scholarships for current long-term care employees to improve their skills and for those who want to enter the industry, including high school students and veterans. This year, the IHCA Foundation added two new scholarships, one for Iowans who live in rural communities who are interested in joining the health care profession and another for current long-term care employees who are seeking to advance their leadership skills.



Applications are evaluated by the IHCA Foundation Board of Directors based upon the applicant’s experience, recommendations and future educational and career goals in long-term care.



This year’s IHCA Foundation local scholarship winners include:



John W. & Kimberly D. Grubb Registered Nurse (RN) Scholarship Recipients – This $3,000 scholarship is sponsored by the John R. and Zelda Z. Grubb Charitable Foundation and is for employees of IHCA member organizations who are pursuing an RN degree. Scholarships were awarded to the following local recipients:



* Lydia Ebeling, Savannah Heights, Mount Pleasant

* Michon Scott, West Ridge Care Center, Cedar Rapids

* Oluwatosin Johnson, Family Care Solutions, Davenport

* Patience Miller, West Ridge Care Center, Cedar Rapids



MolinaCares High School Scholarship Recipients – This $2,000 scholarship, made possible by The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation (MolinaCares), is for Iowa high school seniors pursuing a certified nursing assistant (CNA), licensed practical nurse (LPN), RN or bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program. Scholarships were awarded to the following local recipients:



* Emma Milder, Clinton High School, Clinton

* Erica Sons, Assumption High School, Davenport

* Kyleigh Dolan, Hillcrest Academy, Kalona



IHCA Member Employee Scholarship Recipients – This $1,500 scholarship is for employees of IHCA member organizations who are pursuing a nursing, health care administration or physical or occupational therapy training program. It’s made possible by IHCA Districts, Iowa Council of Nurse Leaders, Iowa Society of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine, The Vetter Foundation, Brighton Consulting Group, HPSI Purchasing Services, Right Dose, A Guardian Pharmacy and Robert and Shirley V. Dahl Foundation. Scholarships were awarded to the following local recipients:





* Jaci Garien, Maquoketa Care Center, Maquoketa

* Laura Knudtson, Solon Retirement Village, Solon



Iowa Total Care Leadership Training Scholarship Recipients – This scholarship is for managers at IHCA member organizations who want to advance their leadership skills by attending the American Health Care Association’s PHI Coaching Supervision Course. It’s made possible by Iowa Total Care and scholarships were awarded to the following local participants:



* Britauna Wolf, Fountains Senior Living, Bettendorf

* Izabella Curtis, MeadowView Memory Care Village, Cedar Rapids

* Katherine Thornton, Good Samaritan Society, Davenport

* Lindsey Stieger, Bickford Assisted Living, Iowa City

* Miranda Lewis, Bickford Assisted Living, Davenport

* Wendy Bonar, Bickford Assisted Living, Muscatine

