The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) was notified February 1 of an online security breach affecting tenant applicants.

According to a release, the Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP) web portal was breached. At issue was that some tenant applicants could see documents submitted by other tenant applicants. IHDA immediately took the portal offline and blocked all access to users to isolate and diagnose this issue. The portal was shut down until February 3, while IHDA identified and resolved the issue.

IHDA determined the breach was not caused by external forces or hackers and that it didn’t hinder the processing of applications for emergency rental assistance. IHDA worked with its vendor and determined that the breach was caused by a coding error associated with a web portal update.

Currently, 89,750 applications have been submitted to IHDA for the rental program, and IHDA has determined that this exposure could have potentially affected 101 of those applications. Testing has confirmed that no other applications were affected. The vendor has corrected the problem that caused the breach.

“As soon as this information was brought to our attention, we took immediate action to ensure the safety of our applicants was prioritized,” IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust said. “IHDA fiercely guards the security of personal information in its possession and regrets this incident.”

The ILRPP portal is no longer accepting new applications for assistance, but it will remain open until Thursday, February 17 for landlords to complete their portion of tenant-initiated applications to be considered for review.