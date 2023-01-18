IHMVCU is now accepting applications for its Cash for Class Scholarship program. Now in its 23rd year, the program provides $30,000 in scholarships to 13 undergraduate, graduate, or vocational/technical school students who stand out in the classroom and stand up in their communities, according to a Wednesday release.

Since 1999, IHMVCU has invested more than $370,000 in scholarships for 295 students.

IHMVCU will give out $30,000 in scholarships to 13 students this year, including a top $10,000 award.

“Winning the IHMVCU scholarship was such a help freshman year of college! IH allowed me to start my college career off without any financial stress. Thanks, IH!” said Noelle Carlson, the 2021 $10,000 scholarship winner.

According to Student Loan Hero, Americans owe more than $1.75 trillion in student loan debt. The average Class of 2020 college graduate had $28,400 in student loan debt, the credit union release said. In the class of 2019, 14% of parents took out an average of $37,200 in federal parent PLUS loans.

“Scholarships are a worthy investment,” said Brian Laufenberg, IHMVCU President & CEO. “It allows us to give back to our community and members while creating a positive impact in the lives of our future leaders and the communities where they’ll live.”

One student will receive the top prize of $10,000. Additional awards include two $5,000 scholarships and 10 $1,000 scholarships. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 28. Winners will be announced in May.

A scholarship committee will select students based on their academics, school and community involvement, and essay question response.

Application details can be found at the IHMVCU scholarship website HERE.