IHMVCU donates building, property to United Way

IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union – IHMVCU – will donate the building and property at 1215 Monmouth Blvd. to United Way of Knox County.

IHMVCU was approached by United Way of Knox County to consider donating the building and property, a news release says. The goal is to consolidate all its operations, including administrative offices, the After School Supper meal program and Teen Court, under one roof.

Related Local 4 News stories Mercado on Fifth, IHMVCU launch minority business grants

“We’ve been looking for options and the Monmouth Blvd property fits the bill,” said Laun Dunn, United Way of Knox County executive director. “It’s a good location on a bus route, there’s plenty of parking and it’s close to two of our community partners, the Knox County Housing Authority and Phoenix Industries, of which is staffed by KCCDD.”

“Like any business, we don’t like to leave buildings sitting empty,” said Jeff Van Herzeele, IHMVCU facilities manager. “It’ll be great to see the building used again, and it’s an added bonus we’re helping United Way.”

“After the struggle of 2020, this donation from IHMVCU literally sparkles in an otherwise gloomy year,” said Dunn.

The property has been owned by IHMVCU since the merger with Midwest Community Credit Union in 2007. The current location, 404 W. Carl Sandburg Drive, has been in operation since 2012. IHMVCU maintained the two locations until the 2017 consolidation to the one on Carl Sandburg Drive.