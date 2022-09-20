The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) is holding a free Lead Contractor Supervisor and Worker Initial Training session in Galesburg at City Hall, 55 W. Tompkins Street, during the week of October 24-27. This training allows contractors to become approved Illinois Lead Abatement Contractors, making them eligible to bid on federally funded projects. All contractors are welcome to register for this training.

The training consists of two concurrently running sessions. The Supervisor Initial Training is for persons who supervise lead-based paint abatement work site activities. Lead Worker Initial Training is for persons involved in abatement of lead-based paint. Both trainings take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and run concurrently, with the Supervisor training taking place Monday through Thursday and the Lead Worker training running from Monday through Wednesday. The training program and subsequent licensing fees are paid for by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and training is provided by PHS Environmental and Occupational Service.

To register, contact Stephanie Peters at Stephanie.Peters@illinois.gov. For more information, contractors can contact Judy Simkins with the City of Galesburg at (309)345-3652.