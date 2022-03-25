A West Central school bus sustained major damage following an accident with an Oquawka driver.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident March 25 at 7:42 a.m. involved a school bus and a privately-owned vehicle. The incident happened on IL Rt. 164 at Township Road 1450E in the Township of Oquawka, east of Oquawka, according to reports. A release said Michael R. Russell, 42, was driving a 2007 Buick Park Avenue westbound on IL Rt. 164, when he lost control of his vehicle, striking the rear passenger side tire of the school bus. The bus was transporting 37 West Central students to school, and both vehicles sustained major damages. There were no injuries reported, and all of the students on the school bus were evaluated by EMS crews. Russell was issued citations for improper lane usage and for no insurance on a motor vehicle.

Assisting agencies were the Oquawka Ambulance Service, the Biggsville Ambulance Service, the Stronghurst Ambulance Service, the Burlington Fire Department Ambulance, the Oquawka Fire Department, the Gladstone Fire Department and Berg’s Towing.