The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) announced that $254,355,659 in water infrastructure loans has been allocated to local governments and sanitary districts for the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 (April – June 2022). The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund (SRF) Program provides low-interest loans to fund wastewater, stormwater and drinking water projects. Thirty three of the 48 loans qualified for a total of $14,950,368 in Disadvantaged Community Principal Forgiveness, providing additional benefits to those recipients who meet the loan rules for either the Small Community Rate or Hardship Rate.

In total for all of State Fiscal Year 2022, Illinois EPA issued $557,559,375 in wastewater, stormwater and drinking water infrastructure loans, including $58,730,372 in Principal Forgiveness.

“The Illinois EPA’s State Revolving Fund loan programs provide vital funding which enables communities to address ongoing challenges associated with aging water infrastructure,” said Director John J. Kim. “This funding provides for the continued protection of drinking water, the proper collection of stormwater and the necessary treatment of wastewater, resulting in an improved quality of life for Illinois residents and protection of our environment.”

Illinois EPA’s SRF includes two loan programs, the Water Pollution Control Loan Program (WPCLP), which funds both wastewater and stormwater projects, and the Public Water Supply Loan Program (PWSLP), which funds drinking water projects. These programs receive federal capitalization funding annually, which is added to state matching funds, interest earnings, repayment money and the sale of bonds to create the financing for these infrastructure projects. The state’s matching funds for FY2020-2024 are being provided through Governor Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan, increasing the funding capacity of both loan programs.

Locally, the Village of Atkinson will receive $508,845.11 in funding and $254,422.56 in forgiveness. They will use the funding to replace watermains with polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipe and install new valves, fire hydrants, water service lines and all associated appurtenances. The existing distribution system is 50 years old and was constructed of asbestos cement pipe. Many of the old valves throughout the service area are not in working order and large areas of water service must be shut off when repairs are necessary.

The City of Dixon will receive $1,373,015.28 in funding and $400,000 in forgiveness. They will use the funding to line the watermain with epoxy liner and install an additional watermain and other related appurtenances.

The City of Peoria will receive $5,415,507.50 in funding. The City will use these funds for the first year of the Peoria Long-Term Control Plan (LTCP). Work will consist of stormwater improvements along Laveille Street, Caroline Street, Mary Street, Glendale Avenue and Monroe Street to capture stormwater runoff, which will then reduce combined sewer overflow events. These improvements, also known as green infrastructure, consist of concrete pavers, curb and gutter, sidewalk, driveways, aggregate for the infiltration trenches and appurtenances. This project qualifies for the Environmental Discount interest rate reduction of 0.2% for Green Infrastructure Projects.

The City of Morrison will receive $1,275,665.57 and $400,000 in forgiveness. The City will use the funds to replace and install watermains at various locations throughout the City. The project includes replacing approximately 965 meters with new radio telemetry meter reading units. The water distribution mains are aging, undersized and in need of looping to improve the water quality and reduce significant water loss. The City has several outdated manually read water meters that are becoming inaccurate and are labor intensive to read.

The City of Rock Falls will receive $1,097,524.94 and $400,000 in forgiveness. The City will use the funding to replace aging, undersized and deteriorated watermain and appurtenances over a five year period. This is the first year of the five year replacement that will take place throughout the City to improve the water distribution system. The existing water distribution system has some watermains that are over 100 years old. Replacing watermains will increase system pressure and reduce the amount of unaccounted-for water use.