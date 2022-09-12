In the Quad Cities, one in 10 adults and one in seven children deal with food insecurity, according to River Bend Food Bank. September is Hunger Action Month and the Illinois Extension invites the public to help feed others at two events.

On Hunger Action Day, Friday, September 23, the Extension is holding a Hunger Walk from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at two locations, Veteran’s Memorial Park on Front Street in Galva and at Black Hawk Park, 1510 46th Avenue in Rock Island, on the north side by the Singing Bird Nature Center. Walkers can bring canned goods and other nonperishable, nutritious food items to be donated to local food pantries and then walk through the parks while reading hunger fact signs along the paths. There will be snacks, water and soup samples. To register, call the Extension at (309) 756-9978 or click here.

The Extension’s SNAP-Ed program will have donation boxes at Mercado on Fifth Avenue on September 23 from 4-7 p.m. The Extension offices also have donation boxes at their offices at the following locations:

• Rock Island County, 321 W 2nd Avenue in Milan

• Mercer County, 910 13th Street in Viola

• Henry/Stark Counties, 358 Front Street in Galva

For more information about the events or the hunger action items, contact University of Illinois Extension at (309) 756-9978