The University of Illinois Extension is hosting a gift making workshop for kids on Monday, December 19 from 5-6:30 p.m. at their office located at 321 Second Avenue West in Milan. Kids can choose from a variety of projects, including decorating a magnetic frame, making ornaments, painting a holiday wooden decoration, creating a bead bracelet, designing holiday cards, decorating sugar cookies and wrapping the gifts to take home.

The cost is $5 per person and class size is limited to 30 participants. Kids ages six and under must be accompanied by an adult. The deadline to register is Friday, December 16. For more information or to register, click here or call (309) 756-9978.