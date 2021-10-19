IL governor adds new online SNAP-eligible retailers

Six new retailers were added Tuesday for Illinois SNAP recipients to buy groceries online.

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved new retailers for SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, expanding options for Illinois’ SNAP recipients to purchase online. In addition to ALDI, Amazon and Walmart, County Market in Monmouth will accept online orders for SNAP users in Illinois.

“Every resident in Illinois deserves equitable access to healthy food options, regardless of their income level or the neighborhood they call home, Pritzker said. “This latest round of expansion for online SNAP retailers is helping make that a reality for thousands of SNAP customers across the state.”

Other newly-approved retailers in Illinois that do not have participating locations in the Quad Cities include Capri IGA, FairPlay Neighborhood Market, Schnucks, Supermercados El Guero, and Woodman’s Market.

The USDA first approved IDHS’ SNAP EBT Online program in 2020, which allowed SNAP customers to enter their Personal Identification Number (PIN) to purchase groceries online. All SNAP recipients with Link cards in Illinois are able to participate. The USDA requires all SNAP authorized retailers, including those online, to ensure SNAP benefits are used to purchase only eligible food items. A list of eligible food items that can be purchased using SNAP benefits is available here.

For more information about the online program, click here.